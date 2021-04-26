Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.