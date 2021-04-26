REPO Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $83,328.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

