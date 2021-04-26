Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

ODT stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

