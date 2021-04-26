Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

4/26/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00.

4/22/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/21/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

4/21/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

4/13/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $66.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,166.00. 1,485,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,383. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.68, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

