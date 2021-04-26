Research Analysts Set Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.