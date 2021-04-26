Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Metro (MTRAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS: MTRAF) recently:

4/22/2021 – Metro had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Metro had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

MTRAF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.96. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

