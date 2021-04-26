Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 4,735 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of EQT worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 917,998 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.