Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $126.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

