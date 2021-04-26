Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 457,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,370,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

