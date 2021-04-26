Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5465 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Monday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

