Rexnord (RXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Rexnord to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

