Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 509,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

