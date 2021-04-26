RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the highest is $4.66. RH reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 223.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $20.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

RH stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $125.22 and a fifty-two week high of $689.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $66,280,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

