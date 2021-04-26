Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBBN stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

