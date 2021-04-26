RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

RLI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.77. 186,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,124. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

