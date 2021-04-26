Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.