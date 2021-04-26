Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $202,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 66.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

