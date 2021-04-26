Rockland Trust Co. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $155.32 and a 12-month high of $283.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.50 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

