Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $250,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 104.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 221,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,347 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

