Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

