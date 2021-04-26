Rogers’ (ROG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

