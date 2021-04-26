Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,607,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $392.19 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.58 and its 200 day moving average is $324.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.75.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.