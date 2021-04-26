Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 1,728 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

