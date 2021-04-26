Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,518 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $201.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.25 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

