Roth Capital Boosts Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 2,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.84 million and a P/E ratio of 230.03. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.