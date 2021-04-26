Royal Mail’s (RMG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.95. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 140.95 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 3.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

