RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 408 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

