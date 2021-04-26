RWM Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

