RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

