RWM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

