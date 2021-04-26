RWM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

RSG stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

