RWM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

