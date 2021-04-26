RWM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Clorox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $188.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.