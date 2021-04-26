RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $188.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

