RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $188.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

