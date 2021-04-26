RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 390,781 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,781 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.