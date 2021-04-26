Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 414.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 414.1% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $91,052.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,521.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.46 or 0.04645682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.44 or 0.00451106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.78 or 0.01554091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00702475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00480922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.00411522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,222,397 coins and its circulating supply is 29,105,084 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

