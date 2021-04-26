Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $45.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $46.51 million. Safehold posted sales of $37.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,930. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

