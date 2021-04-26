Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of SAFE opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

