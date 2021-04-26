Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $241.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.57. Saia has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

