salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock worth $38,645,022. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

