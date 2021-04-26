salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock worth $38,645,022 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

