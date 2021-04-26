Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

