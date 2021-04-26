Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 15,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.