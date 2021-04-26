Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.