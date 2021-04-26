SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

ETR SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit