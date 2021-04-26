SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

ETR SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

