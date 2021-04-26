SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.
SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
