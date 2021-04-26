SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

