SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.
SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
