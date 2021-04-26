SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.