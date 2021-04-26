Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SARTF. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $444.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 159.32 and a beta of 0.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $550.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

