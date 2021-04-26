Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SUVPF stock opened at $530.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $254.00 and a 52 week high of $603.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.64.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

